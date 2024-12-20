MORE than 300 drivers were caught speeding within a two-hour period at an infamous accident spot on the A30, just over the Cornish border close to Launceston.
On December 10, Devon and Cornwall Police undertook a two-hour speed enforcement exercise at Plusha junction.
In the last few months, the stretch of the A30 has been at the forefront of discussion following a number of fatal crashes which have occurred at the site.
The latest accident, on November 7, saw a woman in her 80s lose her life after two vehicles collided.
Following this, National Highways announced that it would be taking immediate action in an effort to improve the safety of the stretch.
Ed Halford, National Highways route manager, said: “In agreement with Devon and Cornwall Police and Cornwall Council, we are now restricting right-turn traffic movements and reducing the speed limit at the Plusha junction whilst we investigate a potential permanent solution.”
As well as this, a 50mph speed limit was put in place, aiming to limit the potential for any further crashes at Plusha.
However, it seems many drivers have not been abiding by the new limit, as during their speed enforcement exercise, traffic officers detected 375 speeding offences.
Following the finding, Devon and Cornwall Police has urged drivers to slow down, saying that the temporary improvement “is there for a reason to keep road users safe and it will be enforced”.