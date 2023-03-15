A ROW of trees on the edge of Dartmoor close to Tavistock will block open views and should be felled, according to a former town mayor.
The trees are claimed to be an unnatural addition to the wild open landscape with its rich heritage which is protected from inappropriate development. One notable nearby feature is the historic archaeologically important so-called Pimple on Whitchurch Down.
The Pimple provides seating, offering stunning views of Cox Tor and Brentor -spoiled by the 20-ft still growing trees. The landmark is a 1914 grade-two listed building - named after the stone apex at the top of its roof and designed by famed architect Sir Edwin Lutyens.
Norma Woodcock, former town councillor, said: ‘This row of trees was planted about eight years ago between the Pimple and the open moor. They are in a totally inappropriate place. But on whose advice and why were they allowed? They are not natural for the moor. There are no other trees there, it’s only the normal moorland gorse and open moorland.
‘Not only that, but they are an obstruction to the view of the landmark Pimple from one side and of the tors from anyone sitting on the Pimple. They should be removed before they get too tall.’
Norma raised the subject at Tavistock Town Council’s annual meeting and called for the future of the trees on the town council’s land to be reviewed.
Wayne Southall, council general manager, said the issue would be raised at the Whitchurch Down sub-committee, comprising the council and partners which include Tavistock Golf Club which leases 200 acres for its golf course. He explained the 30 trees were planted for the golf club to mark the boundary of its original long, but now short, practice driving range. He said the sub-committee would consider the trees when reviewing the Whitchurch Down five-year-management plan.