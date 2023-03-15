Wayne Southall, council general manager, said the issue would be raised at the Whitchurch Down sub-committee, comprising the council and partners which include Tavistock Golf Club which leases 200 acres for its golf course. He explained the 30 trees were planted for the golf club to mark the boundary of its original long, but now short, practice driving range. He said the sub-committee would consider the trees when reviewing the Whitchurch Down five-year-management plan.