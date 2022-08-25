Moorland Show 2022
The Dartmoor Pony Moorland Show and combined Family Dog Show will be taking place this Sunday (September 4).
The show is scheduled to starting at 10am, at the Old Playing Fields in Princetown which will be well marked approaching Princetown from all directions.
Entries are now closed for the pony show but entries for the dog show will be on the day from 10.30am, for judging to begin at 11 am. Entry is £1.00 per class.
The dog show classes include: Best Youngster (18 months and under), Best Pedigree, Best Crossbreed, Most Handsome Dog and Prettiest Bitch, Best Movement, Best Rescue/Rehomed, Best Long and Best Short Coat, Most Appealing Eyes, Best Veteran.
First prize winners will compete for the Best in Show and Reserve Best in Show.
Visitor admission is free and the show will also have refreshments and a raffle.
Further information can be obtained from Michele on 01822 880235.
