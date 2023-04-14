A Milton Combe woman has pleaded not guilty to drink driving.
Lesley Yeates, 39 of Milton Combe, pleaded not guilty to the offence at Plymouth Magistrates' Court on October 24 last year. She is alleged to have been driving a Land Rover Discovery in Buckland Monachorum on September 20 last year, when the proportion of alcohol in her breath was 109 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35mg — which Ms Yeates denies.
The case has been adjourned to June 16 in Courtroom 2 of Plymouth Magistrates Court for the trial to take place.