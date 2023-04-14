Lesley Yeates, 39 of Milton Combe, pleaded not guilty to the offence at Plymouth Magistrates' Court on October 24 last year. She is alleged to have been driving a Land Rover Discovery in Buckland Monachorum on September 20 last year, when the proportion of alcohol in her breath was 109 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35mg — which Ms Yeates denies.