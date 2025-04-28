BUCKLAND Monachorum’s relatively new MP met parishioners when she attended the annual parish meeting on Saturday (April 26).
Rebecca Smith, MP for South West Devon, discussed key issues affecting the community when the met with local residents and councillors at Buckland Monachorum Village Hall.
Topics covered included the recent burst pipe incident involving South West Water, local housing concerns, proposals for local government reorganisation, challenges surrounding rural transport and the need for improved support for children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND).
Rebecca said: "It was a pleasure to join the Buckland Monachorum Parish Council and residents over the weekend.
She added: I’m grateful for the thoughtful questions and the warm welcome. Rest assured, I will continue to champion these issues at Westminster to ensure South West Devon’s voice is heard loud and clear."