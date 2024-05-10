THE MET OFFICE has issued a YELLOW warning for the South West of England this Sunday.

HEAVY THUNDERSTORMS and showers could lead to disruptions in places, especially to travel.

Property flooding is a possibility, however it is likely to be isolated. The warning applies from 12 noon on Sunday until 10pm that night.

What to expect:

  • There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life, particularly in places such as road and railway underpasses.
  • There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds
  • Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
  • There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost
  • Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

Make sure to grab your raincoat.