Tribute has been paid to a worldwide traveller and former talented footballer who has died aged 25.
Daniel Willis, who grew up in Chillaton and attended Milton Abbot School, was a promising young footballer who played for Tavistock Community Football Club and had trials for the Plymouth Argyle youth academy.
A minute’s silence was held before kick-off at Tavistock Community FC’s game in their first game of September in memory of Daniel, who was one of their best players.
A charity tribute match to Daniel will be staged in aid of the mental health cause Mind, on Saturday, May 10 2025 at Crowndale, home of Tavistock Community FC. Further details will be available nearer the time. Guest sides will be invited.
Daniel was a qualified mechanical engineer, who attended Tavistock College, and trained in engineering at Plymouth City College then Bournemouth University before travelling to many countries. He then settled in Perth, Australia where he lived and worked for an engineering company.
Daniel leaves parents Paul and Paula.
Carl said: “Daniel was great company and always had a sparkle in his eyes. It was always a big occasion for me and his parents and my little boy Theo when he came to visit from Australia. Theo’s only two and Daniel adored him.
“I’m really touched that they had a minute’s silence for him at Tavistock Community Club. He was a very good footballer. He played a big part in Tavistock football. He led by example. Whatever he did he excelled at and was well loved and is very badly missed.”