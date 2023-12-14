A road traffic accident closed the road between Tavistock and Mary Tavy this morning.
Police and multiple first-responder medics and the fire service attended.
The road between Mary Tavy an Lydford was closed, police diverting traffic back to Tavistock and from Mary Tavy via Brentor.
This is causing congestion in Brentor and Lydford's narrow roads. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) said: "We were called at 11:13hrs on Thursday 14 December to a road traffic incident on the A386, near Mary Tavy. We sent one double-crewed land ambulance, a responding officer, a doctor, a rapid response vehicle and an operations officer."
Police said: We were notified at about 11.20am to reports of a collision between a car anda lorry at Mary Tavy on the A386.
"A road closure has been put in place while emergency services work at the scene. The public are asked to avoid the area."