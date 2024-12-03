Horrabridge adventurer Lee Spencer, known as the one-legged rower, is setting off on another daunting challenge this week – subject to good weather.
Ex-marine Lee, a single-leg amputee, is leading a crew of Ukrainian soldiers injured fighting the Russians to row around 3,000 miles across the Atlantic from the Canaries to Antigua, starting this week and finishing in January.
Lee, a transatlantic rowing record holder, said: “We’ve been practising night-time rowing which is very difficult in mid-ocean in a small boat. I’m confident in my team and we’re all looking forward to an adventure.”
Row4Ukraine is raising funds for similar activities for injured veterans to help them recover from injuries and trauma. More details and to sponsor Lee here: https://leespencer.co.uk/row4ukraine/