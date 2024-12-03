Horrabridge adventurer Lee Spencer, known as the one-legged rower, is setting off on another daunting challenge this week – subject to good weather.

Ex-marine Lee, a single-leg amputee, is leading a crew of Ukrainian soldiers injured fighting the Russians to row around 3,000 miles across the Atlantic from the Canaries to Antigua, starting this week and finishing in January.

Lee, a transatlantic rowing record holder, said: “We’ve been practising night-time rowing which is very difficult in mid-ocean in a small boat. I’m confident in my team and we’re all looking forward to an adventure.”

Row4Ukraine is raising funds for similar activities for injured veterans to help them recover from injuries and trauma. More details and to sponsor Lee here: https://leespencer.co.uk/row4ukraine/

Lee Spencer (centre) and his Ukrainian wounded soldiers practising in Plymouth Sound for their ocean charity row.
Lee Spencer and his team of wounded Ukrainian rowers with their boat.
Charity rowers Sam, Igor, Andy, Lee and Ivan in London where Andy is a Tower of London warder.
Determined former Marine leads from the front ahead of an ocean charity row to support wounded Ukrainian troops.
Lee and the team in action (Ant Upton)