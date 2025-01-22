A MAN visiting Tavistock for a day out has reported being knocked down and injured by the driver of a motorised mobility scooter mounted a pavement in the town centre.
Daniel McDonald was knocked over on the town end of Plymouth Road, outside the walls of St Eustachius’ Church, close to the zebra crossing opposite the Bedford Hotel.
The incident happened on Saturday, January 19 at about 2pm. Daniel, who lives in Yealmpton in South Devon, had just visited the pannier market where he had bought some crockery.
The crockery was smashed in the impact of the vehicle running over him and injuring his shoulder and back.
Passers-by came to his aid, after the motorised transport, which he reports was driven by a woman whose legs were bandaged, mounted the pavement at speed.
He believes that the female driver had tried to put her foot on the brake, but instead touched the accelerator pedal.
“I was walking up to the crossing on Plymouth Road and it hit me from behind and went on top of my legs. She went on to the back of me and knocked me over. The vehicle landed on my shoulder. I was in shock more than anything else. Now, though, my shoulder is a problem.”
He said he visited the town and added: “This isn’t the first time it has happened. This lady is on the pavement [in the motorised mobility vehicle]. The speed is excessive. There was a man and a woman with a child and the child was quite close to me.”
He said he wanted to ask the woman, who he believes lives in the town, to slow down when out and about.