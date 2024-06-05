Police confirmed a man in his sixties was declared dead at the scene. A police spokesman said: “We were called at 7.30am today following concern for the welfare of a man in the Tavistock area. “The man was located at the base of Tavistock Viaduct a short time later. The man in his 60s was pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.” Police are carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the man's death but do not believe it to be suspicious at this time.