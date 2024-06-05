A MAN has been found dead today (Wednesday) at the base of Tavistock Viaduct.
Emergency services attended at the parking area on Drake Road in the town after reports of a man’s body being found below the former rail viaduct this morning. Residents reported a paramedic car, an ambulance, Devon Air Ambulance and a police car and van at the scene. Later an undertaker’s van was also present. The scene was cleared at about 11.30am.
Police confirmed a man in his sixties was declared dead at the scene. A police spokesman said: “We were called at 7.30am today following concern for the welfare of a man in the Tavistock area. “The man was located at the base of Tavistock Viaduct a short time later. The man in his 60s was pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.” Police are carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the man's death but do not believe it to be suspicious at this time.