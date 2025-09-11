Police are appealing for witnesses after a man exposed himself near Tavistock College.
The indecent exposure incident happened this morning (Thursday, September 11).
Officers were called at 7.50am following a report of a man exposing himself while on the canal path near the College.
Officers attended and carried out an area search for the man but he was not located.
He was described as white, aged 50 to 60, around 5ft 8-10ins tall, of medium build, with longish grey hair and stubble. He was wearing a burgundy short-sleeve shirt and blue jeans and had a blue bag for life with him.
Police are appealing for any witnesses who saw the suspect or anyone with information about the incident to contact them.
Local officers will also be carrying out additional reassurance patrols in the area.
Please submit information via the Force website or by telephone on 101, quoting reference 50250236254.
