FORMER Devon and Cornwall Chief Constable Will Kerr has received a financial settlement of more than £165,000 following his decision to retire while under investigation by the police watchdog.
The figure, confirmed by Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez, is the equivalent of nine months of Mr Kerr’s annual salary.
Mr Kerr, who was suspended in July 2023 after a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), had been under investigation for two years but has not been arrested or charged with any offence. In July this year, he announced his retirement, saying it was in the “best interests” of his family and the force.
His contract had been due to run until December 2027, meaning that without a settlement he could have remained suspended on full pay for another 29 months while the IOPC’s investigation continued.
Commissioner Hernandez said the agreement represented the most practical way of avoiding further uncertainty and cost to the public.
“Mr Kerr was suspended on full pay from July 2023 as per the requirements of police regulations while investigations into his conduct continued,” she said. “With no certainty on the length of the IOPC investigation, the reality we were facing was significant additional costs to taxpayers and continued leadership instability.
“By reaching a financial settlement, that uncertainty has now been resolved and efforts can now be fully focused on delivering a stable and effective police force.”
She acknowledged her frustration at the length of the ongoing IOPC inquiry, but said the decision allowed the force to move forward.
The settlement has paved the way for Interim Chief Constable James Vaughan to remain in post until January 2027.
Mr Kerr was awarded an OBE in the 2015 Birthday Honours and the King’s Police Medal in the 2023 New Year Honours.
