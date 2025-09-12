Devon & Cornwall Police has launched a survey to better understand victim experiences of reporting rape and serious sexual offences to the police.
The force is encouraging victims of rape and sexual offences to complete the anonymous Victim Experience Survey.
The aim is that by sharing their experience of dealing with the police during investigations, it will be able to provide an even better service to victims.
Any survivor or rape or a serious sexual offence, that has been the subject of a recent investigation, whether the offence occurred recently or a number of years ago, is invited to complete an anonymous survey, which takes about 15 minutes.
