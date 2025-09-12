Police are warning residents to be vigilant to a winter fuel scam, particularly targeting vulnerable and the elderly.
Fraudsters are contacting people to apply for a winter fuel payment or warn them that they haven’t applied yet, then directing them to a fake government website.
Once there they are encouraged to share their personal and bank details, giving swindlers the information they need to access to personal bank accounts.
“The key thing to remember is that in the UK, those who are eligible for a winter fuel payment will automatically receive it,” said Cyber protect officer Mick Harrison.
“The government will never contact you by text, email or phone to ask for your bank details or other personal information, in order to ‘process’ the payment.
