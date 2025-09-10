The annual Whiddon Autumn Festival begins next week and it is not too late to secure tickets.
Set in Whiddon Parishes of north Dartmoor, the festival, which opens on Wednesday, September 17, and closes after Sunday, September 21, promises a vibrant musical programme including choral performances, chamber music, art song and jazz.
The festival includes a teddy bears’ picnic, family concert for children aged two and above.
Each year WAF invites one of the country's most exciting young music creators to be our composer-in-residence and this year it is British/Japanese composer Ben Nobuto.
The festival offers free and discounted tickets for under 35s and a 50per cent discount for those claiming government benefits.
For more information and ticket details visit the festival website at www.whiddonautumnfestival.co.uk.
