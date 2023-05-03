Emergency services attended a road accident yesterday afternoon at around 4.15pm (May 2) on the A386 at Higher Grenofen resulting in one man needing to be cut out of his vehicle.
The two-vehicle accident occurred at the top of the Magpie bend at Higher Grenofen with one of the vehicles ending up in the hedge, causing long delays in and around Yelverton, Horrabridge, Grenofen, and Walkhampton.
Tavistock and Yelverton fire crews were mobilised after reports that a man was trapped in his vehicle. Ten firefighters attended the incident along with the police and air ambulance.
Glenn Arundel, fire station commander at Tavistock Fire Station, explained that a man was trapped in his vehicle and had sustained injuries and that part of the vehicle had to be cut away by the fire crews to allow paramedics to access the casualty. The man was removed from his vehicle and following this was transported to Derriford Hospital with a suspected broken femur.
The other driver was not suspected to have any injuries.