A FORMER Royal Navy officer and his pet Cavapoo, ‘Charlie’ completed a Dartmoor hill walk for the Tavistock team of Dartmoor Search and Rescue (DSRT).
Gary Hughes, from Crapstone, walked 11 miles from Princetown visiting 11 tors as part of the DSRT organised ‘11 Tors’ Challenge.
The whole event comprised several challenges, including a half marathon and a families ‘Mini Explorer’ 6-7 miles of hiking and scaled six tors. DSRT raises funds through the entry fee and individuals’ sponsorship. Last year sponsorship doubled the amount.
Gary raised more than £500. He said: “We completed the 11 tors in three and a quarter hours, of which the last hour was in awful weather. It was a highly enjoyable walk, despite the conditions. It was very well organised with everyone in good spirits. Charlie was fine. He was groomed the day before, not that you’d realise from his wet and muddy appearance at the end of the walk. After a post-walk wash and a large portion of his favourite food, chicken, he slept for the afternoon.”
They are also on a virtual return walk from Land’s End to John O’Groats, but on Dartmoor and have completed 1,329 miles of the 1,760 miles distance, which they aim to finish by Christmas Eve in order to raise money for DSRT.
Gary left the navy in 2012 after 37 years in the military. He is experienced to safely hike across the moor as he trained with the service and is also a skier.
He said: “We started this virtual walk in January, giving us a year to complete the distance and climb as many of the officially designated 176 tors on Dartmoor listed in the ‘Dartmoor Tors Challenge Hiking Logbook’. On one of our walks to South Hessary Tor, Charlie disappeared down a hole. I had to lie flat on the ground and pull him out by his collar. It was a worrying moment, but that has been the only real problem we have had. We are well prepared with map, compass appropriate clothing and footwear, ready for anything the weather might throw at us. We walk every day, irrespective of the weather.”
The pair had hoped to raise £250 on their tors walk and have exceeded that. DSRT attracted about 500 walkers and runners and 185 teams and forecast a new fundraising record for the 11 Tors. next year. DSRT thanked all who attended and Tavistock Lions which provided the BBQ for all involved.