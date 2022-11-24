PROUD members of the Tamar Valley Male Voice Choir presented a cheque for £880 to help children with life-limiting conditions enjoy a Christmas with their parents and siblings.
The cheque was presented by chairman Charles Westlake to Annabel Roberts, the fundraiser for the charity, who said they were hugely grateful to the choir for the generosity.
The money was raised through donations, a raffle and ticket sales at a special charity concert staged by the choir at St Eustachius Church in Tavistock back in October. The choir have been helping the hospice charity with a fundraising concert annually for the past 15 years.
The presentation was itself made at another concert given by the choir, Looking Forward to Christmas! at St Eustachius’ Church on Saturday night.
Annabel explained that the money would be used to help families with children with life-limiting illnesses mark Christmas at their hospice Little House near St Austell, which serves the Tavistock and Tamar Valley areas. Annabel said: ‘What we do is have a two day a week Christmas Day experience for the families, because only a few families can be in the hospice at any one time.
‘We’ve having five or six families for two days a week in December and they have presents and games and a Christmas dinner. We are really grateful for the choir’s support and it is lovely to be able do to this again as for so long we have been prevented from doing so by covid.’
