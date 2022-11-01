Male voice choir festive events
Thursday 10th November 2022 2:30 pm
Share
Tamar Valley Male Voice Choir (Tamar Valley Male Voice Choir )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
The Tamar Valley male voice choir will be getting into the festive spirit with two upcoming events at St Eustachius Church.
On Saturday, November 26, the choir will be joined by guests Silvington for an evening of music and fun. There will also be a raffle, refreshments and a chance to join in the singing.
On Friday, December 2 the choir will be joined by the duo Bridge County for another evening of Christmas songs and fun, again with refreshments and a raffle. Entry on this night will be by donation to help support the homeless. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to wear christmas hats. For more information, visit: tamarvalleymalevoicechoir.com
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |