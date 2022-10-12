Makers are drawn back for second festival of creatives
ABOVE: Jane Deane’s hand spun yarn. RIGHT: Gilly Spottiswoode’s printmaking birds on board.
The Drawn to Make Festival of Contemporary Makers is back in Tavistock for a second year – and it’s set to be even more diverse than the inaugural 2021 event, with makers from across the South West and beyond being invited to take part.
The 2022 exhibition at Butchers’ Hall on October 28 and 29 is organised by the Tamar Valley-based Drawn to the Valley group of artists and creatives, and showcases a range of skills including spinning, weaving, stitching, woodworking, ceramics, assemblage, illustration, photography, jewellery making and printmaking.
Visitors will be able to see some of the makers at work, and the event is also a chance to purchase one-off hand-crafted items by some of the most skilled exponents in their field.
One of the organisers, Tavistock mixed media maker Lyn Edwards, said: ‘We are delighted to have around 40 talented creatives at the exhibition. On this occasion, non-members can exhibit with us, so that we have creatives from a wider network. This is something that is very new for us, we’ve not done this before at any of our exhibitions, and it means that visitors will have a lot of different work of a high quality to see and buy.’
The exhibition has a particular focus on sustainably produced work. Many of the exhibitors are part of the Green Maker Initiative, which supports South West creatives to reduce their environmental impact. Much of the work utilises upcycled materials and natural raw materials.
Among the locally-based creatives is Jane Deane, a hand spinner, natural dyer and weaver from Tavistock, who uses only natural fibres.
Jane is one of just two natural dyers to be accepted as members of the prestigious Society of Dyers and Colourists, a science organisation that is only now taking in natural dyers. She will be exhibiting a range of her work, including printed cushions and her beautiful eco-dyed silk scarves.
Another local maker, Shelagh Brown, from Princetown, also uses all natural fibres to spin her yarns from which she makes her jumpers, scarves, and throws. Shelagh uses British rare breed lambswool, as locally-sourced as possible, often blended with silk: ‘I like to play with texture and colour,’ she said.
‘I would describe my work as a form of painting because it is painting with fibres and dyes. And because it is all done by hand, everything I make is completely unique.’
Anne Payne from West Devon, meanwhile, upcycles textiles for her hand-crafted bags and uses upcycled silver and natural gemstones such as opals, amethysts, citrine, and peridot in her jewellery. Anne is inspired by the ancient archaeology and the wildness of Dartmoor: ‘A lot of what I do has organic shapes because I love leaves and fruit. I deliberately use a paired back style to allow the silver and the stones to shine because they really are the stars of each piece.’
In the spirit of upcycling, some of the makers share materials which they can’t use themselves. For example, Lyn eagerly snaps up offcuts from Cornish textile artist and printmaker, Gilly Spottiswoode: ‘I make cards out of the narrow strips of paper that Gilly can’t use,’ said Lyn. ‘Waste not, want not, it all goes round!’
In her latest work, Gilly is making brightly coloured fun pieces for the home where her prints are put onto paper and then onto offcuts of board which would otherwise end up in the bin.
And Lyn is making eco-dyed paper for her lovely little notebooks: ‘Many makers are embracing the fact that times are changing, that we need to work with sustainable materials and in a sustainable way,’ said Lyn. ‘And I think that people are increasingly conscious of how things are made.’
As well as the chance to view and buy something that is individual, visitors will also be able to learn about the skills needed and how to get involved themselves. Lyn said: ‘When lockdown happened, a lot of people just needed a creative outlet, so we are seeing more people wanting to become makers and we would love that to continue.
‘Some of our creatives are tutors who run classes, so if you are interested in learning something new, come along and talk to us. We are also happy to share tips on using sustainable techniques.’
Everything on show is available to buy. The exhibition is open 10am to 5pm on Friday, October 28 and 9am to 5pm on Saturday, October 29.
www.drawntothevalley.com
Comments