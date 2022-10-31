Major theft at Crowndale Recycling Centre

Police are appealing for information following reports of a major burglary at the Suez recycling centre at Crowndale Road, Tavistock.

Offenders broke into the premises overnight on Friday to Saturday, October 28 to 29 and stole around 70 litres of diesel and £2,000 worth of recyclable batteries.

Anyone who was in the area and saw any suspicious activity or, has any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log CR/100133/22.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555 111.