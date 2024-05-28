Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team Tavistock helped take a pair of moorland walkers to safety in bad weather yesterday (Monday).
A team spokesman said: “Police called our team at 7pm last night, to assist two walkers on Dartmoor, who were lost in thick mist and poor visibility and were concerned that they would not get off the moor before darkness. “Our members deployed from Holming Beam and located them at 8.15pm. Following assessment, they were escorted back to Holming Beam in heavy rain.
“Colleagues from Devon & Cornwall 4x4 Response then drove them to their vehicle parked elsewhere. They took the sensible decision to call us at the right time and a successful outcome was achieved as a result after a quick search.”