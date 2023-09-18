Residents of Callington made their mark on the new fire station mural with the help of the local fire crew.
Members of the community got involved with painting the three-panel mural as part of the station’s open day held at the weekend which gave people a chance to meet the firefighters and hear about what they do to serve the community.
Plymouth based artist Sam Holland joined members of the community at Callington Community Fire Station for the open day with a difference on Sunday, September 17. Three new mural boards were unveiled, designed by Holland in a ‘painting by numbers’ style to represent the stories of Callington’s Fire Fighters and provide an opportunity for people to help paint a section of the murals.
Fire Fighter Matt Borlase said: “Painting the murals has got everyone involved, highlighting the fire service and our role in the community.
“It’s been very different to the open days we’ve done before, and it’s been really enjoyable.”
Sam, who travelled to Callington to help facilitate the event, was equally pleased with the reaction.
Sam said: “It’s been amazing to see everyone get stuck in and paint their sections so carefully.
“It’s been so nice to see different generations of people contributing to the mural paintings.”
With over 30 people painting sections of the murals, all the contributors were asked to sign a guest book to record their involvement in the project.
“When the finished murals are on display outside the station, we want people to be able to look at them and think ‘I helped to paint that!’ and feel proud about what they have achieved” Sam explained.
The first contributor to the painting was Steven Pound, Callington’s Deputy Portreeve who attended on behalf of Callington Town Council who had helped to fund the project as part of the Callington Mural Trail.
Cllr Pound said: “It’s an honour to be asked to paint the first square, and I am really looking forward to seeing the completed murals on display.’’
The murals will be left to dry, before finishing touches and a final coat of varnish will see them ready for installation.
“We’d like to thank everyone who came and contributed to the murals” continued Fire Fighter Matt Borlase, “I think we all enjoyed getting involved with the painting!”.
The community event also saw the station collect donations for The Fire Fighters Charity that supports the UK fire service.