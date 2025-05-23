A person has escaped a burning agricultural barn near Ingleigh Green, Winkleigh after it was engulfed by flames.
Hatherleigh Fire Station received a call at midday on May 22 to attend the scene where a person was inside a burning barn/workshop which contained various agricultural items.
After attending the barn, crews from Barnstaple, Holsworthy, Okehampton, Torrington and Chagford were called to help put out the flames.
The person was found safe and well. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
After the incident, Hatherleigh Fire Station put out a plea on Facebook for road users to be more mindful after they were delayed getting to the incident due to parked cars on Park Road in Hatherleigh.