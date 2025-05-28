THE performance of Devon and Somerset’s fire service has dropped in four areas, according to a watchdog’s report.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service is now only rated as “good” in three of the 11 areas scrutinised by the body that oversees fire service performance.
His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) previously rated seven areas as “good” when it released the findings of its 2021 visit, but in the latest report, which covers its 2024 inspection, it believed only three areas warranted that rating.
Preventing fires and other risks, protecting the public through fire regulation, how it makes the best use of its resources, and getting the right people with the right skills are now a lower rating – two are now deemed “adequate” and two “require improvement”.
Making sure the fire service is affordable now and in the future was the only area of 11 to improve its rating between inspections, rising from “requires improvement” to “adequate”.
But it did praise as “good” its response to fires and other emergencies, and major and multi-agency incidents.
One key issue highlighted was the huge backlog of home safety visits. At its last inspection, HMICFRS inspector Roy Wilsher said there were roughly 1,400 outstanding, but that this figure now stood at more than 7,000.
“We were disappointed to find in this inspection that the service couldn’t meet the volume of referrals and clear the backlog. This is due to factors including high staff turnover and an ineffective system,” Mr Wilsher said.
He added the fire service had “paused” all home safety referrals in January last year except for “very high-risk referrals made by emergency service partners”.
Crucially, Mr Wilsher said there had been one instance where the waiting list for home safety visits had led to “tragic consequences”.
“A fatal fire review revealed that despite historic engagement, the service hadn’t made a home safety visit to an individual who was on the backlog list. Months later, before a visit was made, the occupant died in a fire,” he said.
HMICFRS has raised the issue of prevention as a cause of concern, which requires the service to draft a report in 28 days outlining an action plan to improve this area.
The fire service said it was pleased that a separate prior cause of concern around culture had been removed, “noting the hard work over the last three years to improve culture and introduce reporting lines for people to raise concerns”.
Gavin Ellis, chief fire officer at the fire service, said it was “great to see our emergency response praised”.
“It’s important for us that when people call 999, they get a good service,” he said.
“We’re pleased that our work to improve culture across the organisation has been recognised and the cause of concern removed.”
He acknowledged the cause for concern given around its prevention work, something he said was a “huge focus for the organisation”.
Bradley Gerrard