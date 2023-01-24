As part of Neighbourhood Policing Week this week PC Matt Hawke and acting sergeant of Tavistock Police Beverley Carrivick are now in Bedford Square and the Pannier Market until midday to engage with residents regarding issues that matter to them.
They are there for you to have a chat about any issues you have or any information you think they should be aware of.
Throughout this week police in West Devon will be highly visible and will be focusing on speeding, shoplifting, conducting patrols around the parks and town centres and visiting Men in Shed in Tavistock tomorrow. Over the weekend they will be focusing on the night time economy of Tavistock and Okehampton.