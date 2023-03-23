Ladies from Castle Ham Lodge and a Tavistock women’s group walked 10km around Okehampton and Dartmoor on Wednesday (March 22) for the charity SUDEP Action, Castle Ham Lodge’s annual charity, as they knew people who have benefited from the charity’s work. SUDEP stands for Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy, a term used to describe a sudden and premature death of someone with epilepsy without any clear cause of death.
Local ladies walk for epilepsy charity
By Amy Hetherington | Reporter |
[email protected]
Thursday 30th March 2023 6:00 am

Left to right bottom row: Lauren Hargreave, Lottie the dog, Anna Dodd. Left to right top row: Janice Lee, Penny Rowe, Sarah Packer, Elizabeth Tunmore, Janet Piper and Pam Thurgood. (Tindle )
