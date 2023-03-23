Ladies from Castle Ham Lodge and a Tavistock women’s group walked 10km around Okehampton and Dartmoor on Wednesday (March 22) for the charity SUDEP Action, Castle Ham Lodge’s annual charity, as they knew people who have benefited from the charity’s work. SUDEP stands for Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy, a term used to describe a sudden and premature death of someone with epilepsy without any clear cause of death.