THE POPULAR Tamar Valley Fete at St Ann’s Chapel is back this weekend.
Following the success of last year’s event, the fete is back with a variety of activities for all the family to enjoy.
This year the 2023 fete will be held on Saturday June 17 at St Ann’s Chapel Playing Field.
The event will feature an all-day barbecue, vintage car display, steam traction engine display, a dog show, plus over 40 stalls.
To keep the crowds entertained there will also be live music all afternoon including Callington Community Gospel Choir with more live music at the Rifle Volunteer from 7pm.
For more information about the day visit: www.facebook.com/stannschapelfete