A CHRISTMAS fair was held in Spreyton Village Hall on Friday, December 12.
People arriving at the fair (Will Goddard, Crediton Courier)
Attendees enjoyed a raffle, tombola, perusing craft stalls, meeting Santa Claus in his grotto, mulled wine, soup and cakes, games, a lucky dip and more.
This duo ran the lucky dip (Will Goddard, Crediton Courier)
Proceeds from the event went to Spreyton Primary School.
Playing 'The Cup Game' (Will Goddard, Crediton Courier)
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.