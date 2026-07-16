The green-fingered and creative gardeners of Bere Alston showed off their ingenuity in beating the sizzling weather conditions.
Although entries at Bere Alston Garden Club’s Annual Plant and Produce Show were slightly down on last year due to the dry weather, standards were high as everyone was keen to impress star guest and local boy Chris Hull, now an award-winning garden designer and TV presenter.
Chris was brought up in Tavistock and has family connections in the village. He was delighted find the names of some of his family engraved on a show trophy, showing that gardening is in the genes.
Fittingly, he got to present a trophy to family member Jackie Calloway, who produced the best jam.
As special guest, Chris chose Best in Show winner Harriet Ellis for her floral interpretation celebrating 25 years of the Eden Project. She swept the board in all three floral art sections.
Another star was youngster Amber Perkin, who beat all the adults in the marmalade cake class and won with her flapjacks won a prize, while she shared first prize with Emma Whittleworth for her courgette sausage dog, while Emma produced a watermelon hedgehog.
King of the vegetables for the second year running was Derek Hicks who also won the prestigious RHS Banksian Medal, for gaining the most points in all the horticultural classes, vegetables, flowers and fruit. Loraine Evens was close behind, winning prizes for the best exhibit and the best collection of four different vegetables.
Queen of the flowers was Sharon Wolstenholme who took home three trophies: Holloway Cup for most points, Dr Caverhill Cup for top vase and the rose cup for best exhibit in the roses. Tacye Connolly’s striking red and yellow picotee gladiolus was judged the best flower in the show.
Other trophy winners were Suzanne Lawrence, Jane Morton, Tom Morton, Denise Whittington and Sarah Scarlett.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.