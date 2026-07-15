A livestock protection officer has welcomed one of the first known incidents of police cracking down on feeding of livestock on Dartmoor.
The Tavistock neighbourhood policing team has issued a man from the Tavistock area with a community protection warning (CPW) which bans him feeding livestock and wild animals on Dartmoor.
This comes after viisitors to Dartmoor have been feeding ponies, sheep and cattle on the moor inappropriate food, such as vegetables and cooked food, all of which can make them ill and even kill them.
Feeding livestock from cars also encourages animals to wander onto roads and possibly be hit by traffic – three foals have recently been killed in traffic collisions.
In this specific case, a man was seen by a member of the public on Tuesday, July 14, feeding bread rolls to the ponies near the landmark Pimple on Whitchurch Down.
Police investigated after the witness sent a photograph of the offender in action to Dartmoor National Park livestock protection officer Karla McKechnie.
Sgt Tom Ottley, West Devon neighbourhood policing manager, said: “This is a timely reminder with increased visitors to Dartmoor National Park that byelaws exist.
“The byelaw exists because some of these foodstuffs can cause animals to suffer and in some cases have been fatal. If it does prove fatal, we could seek to prosecute offenders under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.
“My advice is for visitors and others in the countryside to please enjoy our beautiful area, but also recognise these rules are in place for very good reason.”
This offender had been warned numerous times by Dartmoor National Park rangers about feeding the animals and why they should not, but has continued to feed them. The police have issued the community protection warning to reinforce the byelaw and the conditions, if adhered to, should prevent recurrence.
Karla McKechnie said: “I am encouraged to see the police taking action against feeding the animals on the moor.
“The public feeding the ponies especially in car parks has the potential to lure them to the side of or into the road where they could get hit by motorists.
“The hot weather and fast approaching summer holidays will bring large numbers of visitors to encounter the ponies on Dartmoor. Iit is essential that they are not fed or petted but instead appreciated from a safe distance. Sadly three foals were hit in recent weeks on the roads and died of their injuries. It’s important to keep the livestock safe and to remember that they are all individually owned.”
Anyone who sees livestock in distress on the moors is asked to contact Karla on 07873 587561.
A community protection warning is an informal written warning used by police or local authorities in the UK to stop people (aged 16 or over) or businesses from engaging in anti-social behaviour.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.