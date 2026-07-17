‘Deep disappointment’ is being felt at West Devon Borough Council after the government effectively opted to abolish it.
The government has selected the model put forward by Plymouth and Exeter councils, which will see the creation of four unitary authorities when Devon’s districts and county council are disbanded in 2028.
Under the new shake-up Plymouth, Torbay and Exeter will all have expanded boundaries, and the rest of the county will be served by a new unitary ‘Devon Coast and Countryside’ council.
West Devon along with other district councils in the county, apart from Exeter, had favoured another model which it said “better met the strict criteria” set out by central government.
This would instead have seen more of a merger between districts, with two unitary authorities created out of the rural areas of the county.
Council leader, Cllr Mandy Ewings (Ind, Tavistock South West), greeted Thursday’s announcement with dismay.
“I am deeply disappointed that the government did not choose the Reimagining Devon proposal,” she said.
“The government gave us strict criteria to follow to meet their requirements. Our officers at West Devon, along with colleagues across Devon’s districts, poured countless hours into creating a proposal that met these criteria and would have worked well for the people of Devon – however, the government chose to ignore this, which I find incredibly frustrating.
“However, the decision has been made, and we are committed to managing this transition carefully and responsibly so that communities experience stability throughout the process. Our focus now is firmly on ensuring that residents continue to receive the high‑quality services they rely on.
“We will work constructively with our neighbouring district councils and with government to shape the new arrangements in a way that reflects the needs and character of West Devon. Protecting local identity and making sure our residents’ voices are heard will remain central to this process.”
The Reimagining Devon model proposed the creation of two new unitary councils (alongside the retention of Plymouth City unitary): one encompassing South Hams, Teignbridge, West Devon, and Torbay, and the other uniting East, Mid, North Devon, Torridge, and Exeter.
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