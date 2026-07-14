Fans of the supernatural and those who like a ghostly thrill, enjoyed the tour of Tavistock’s dark side when they and the Tavistock Times joined a guided walk of spooky sites.
Lawrence McNeela took his first paid guests on tours of the town while he related tales behind apparitions and other unexplained experiences.
The former pub landlord dressed in Victorian period costume for the occasion, including top hat and embroidered waistcoat, swinging a silver-topped cane. The weather was even playing the game with an atmospheric damp, dull, showery evening which became darker as the tour continued.
About 25 of us believers and sceptics (and some just happy to be doing something different of an evening), joined a trail following the pied piper of Tavistock as he strode ahead from Bedford Square, along the River Tamar from Abbey Bridge, crossing over the first bridge to the opposite side and then back towards Plymouth Road, after a brief uneventful encounter with surprisingly well-behaved youngsters.
After a brief stop opposite Drake’s statue we went back into the Meadows and admired the timing of the bats as they swooped low and hauntingly (as if from a Hammer House of Horror set) over the dusky canal.
By this time some of us were worried about getting home, as it was long past an hour in the damp, and we were all given the chance of finishing early after a stopover at Betsy Grimbal’s Tower and St Eustachius’ Church.
Although the tower’s ghost story is well-known, about a young lady murdered by a jealous monk, the dancing skeletons of the church are perhaps not so familiar. Lawrence says two lads decided to dare each other to wander through the churchyard at night and peer through the church door grill to test the theory. They did indeed see the bony boogiers and ran off, presumably satisfyingly terrified. But what is genuinely more frightening is that one of the lads did die within 12 months of his church experience.
I did find the historical references interesting, which is part of the philosophy behind the community interest group promoting the ghost walks – that of spreading an interest in the culture of their local area. He therefore, includes the Dukes of Bedford, religion, fairy tales and myths and legends.
Lawrence said: “Tavistock is rich with stories of tales of the supernatural. The old buildings are hosting many an apparition and interesting stories to go with them.
“But the idea is not to frighten people and put them off the town. I’m mixing chilling tales with humour.
“I know there are people that are obviously sceptical about ghosts, but there will be many who are just interested in a place through its history and folklore. These stories do bring Tavistock’s past alive in a way history books and ordinary guides don’t.”
One memorable stop involved some audience participation downstream of Abbey Bridge the opposite side of the Tavy to the town. There, unseen by most passing by, is a small stone well built into the wooded bank. There, Lawrence had most of us dropping ‘gold sovereign’ in the water, enticed to do so by the promise of a wish come true from spirits guarding the well.
He also told a sweet love story which is said to explain the origins of the Tavy and Tamar rivers – so there is really is something for everyone to enjoy in his stories.
The next guided ghost story walk in Tavistock is on Friday, July 24. More information on the ghost walks in Tavistock and Launceston at this link: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/makestuffhappencic
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