Listening pastors bring a sense of calm to the streets at night
Subscribe newsletter
THEY might look like police in the dark and from a distance, but the welcome the street pastors get from the night time revellers on the streets of Tavistock is friendlier than the police normally expect.
I joined the street pastors on their weekly Saturday night patrol —from 9.30pm to kicking out time at the pubs and beyond to the late bar shutting. It was a damp, foggy night, adding to the Dickensian gloom on the historic streets. But the weather did not dampen the spirits of the groups out drinking and the pastors were warmly welcomed everywhere.
Jo Wright, Rob Palmer and Rosemary Edwards walked as a group round the town centre drinking spots in their dark blue waterproofs and caps and backpacks chatting to people as they went. They were frequently recognised, even before the street pastor label could be read on their clothing. The most commonly heard cry was that of a jovial ‘where’s my lollipop?’.
This refers to the stocks of lollies carried round in their rucksacks and were given out freely. Jo explained: ‘We give them out to people as a way of connecting with the people we meet. But they do have a serious purpose, they often defuse a situation if people are getting a bit fractious or even violent. Grown men can turn into children when they’re sucking on one. The sugar rush also helps with sobering up a bit.’
This tactic worked when a young man needed their closer attention as he lost his way home from Jack Cham’s bar, after drinking too much. He was plied with water and a lolly and shepherded safely home. A wedding party outside the Bedford Hotel was very amiable and most of the chat was about how valued the street pastors were and one man recalled how he had been helped by them.
A doorman told us very matter of factly, how he was attacked the previous week. The attacker was restrained and was arrested and is on police bail.
Otherwise this Guy Fawkes night was relatively quiet.
The late bar HQ was the next stop where the owner said he had enjoyed a busy night. One of his customers rather aggressively insisted on having a lolly.
The Meadows skateboard park was next, with a search of the youngsters’ shelter. The shelter had become a night-time hideout for youths taking drugs without being seen. I was not expecting the visit to the genteel sensory garden, where drug paraphernalia has previously been found and cleared by the pastors. The pastors also carry a small brush and dustpan and clear broken glass to protect bare-footed young women exiting bars and removing high heels.
At the bus station Jo was pleasantly surprised to find one of her regular ‘customers’, a young lad expelled from school, was in a friendly mood when asking for a bottle of water. She said: ‘Even a small gesture like a bottle of water can contribute to an overall quieter evening.’
Another woman awaiting for a taxi said: ‘I think the pastors do a great job. I had to have their help one night when they gave me some flip flops from their rucksack so I could walk properly instead of in my high heels.’
The street pastors are a volunteer team of Christians from various Tavistock churches who are now a familiar sight in the town centre, both days and nights and increasingly so at Tavistock College for staff and students. They work independently of the police and ambulance services under the auspices of a national charity, but are virtually another emergency service.
Rob said: ‘Through not fault of their own, the police are thin on the ground in Tavistock and cannot be everywhere. When they are here they feel reassured that we are as well.
‘We can offer that listening ear and can help calm down potential conflicts or at least try and stop things getting worse by stopping bystanders getting involved.’
Many of their engagements, often with drunk people, are are reported back by walkie-talkie to their ‘prayer pastor’ colleagues at their base at the Abbey Chapel. The prayer pastors then pray for the people they are helping on the street. Before the team go on patrol the team meet and chat about what they might find and where the hot spots are. They also pray together for a peaceful evening and for the safety of emergency services and bar staff.
Jo said prayer had appeared to work in several cases, such as when an inebriated woman suddenly remembered where she lived — even though it was her mum’s address who she had not seen for a long time.
They may be volunteers, but they undergo ten weeks’ training and learn about drug and alcohol abuse awareness and first aid.
As well as carrying flip flops they hand out cards with contact details of taxis firms or of longer term help, such as substance abuse and other support groups.
Jo said: ‘As is usual in our patrols, day or night, we met several who were bereaved needing a word of hope or encouragement. That was certainly the case on Saturday night. We engaged with many who we’d befriended over the years and some who had never seen us out before.
‘We were able to listen, care and help them and met their varied needs in their night out from giving out cards with taxi numbers on to listening to their troubles.’
Tavistock does certainly seem to be a calmer place with the reassuring presence of the street pastors, than without. I certainly felt safe.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |