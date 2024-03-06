TAVISTOCK Lions has thanked all its supporters for considerably boosting its funding for the next Ukraine aid trip.
A date has also been announced for the aid convoy to the battle-torn country - Wednesday, March 20.
Spokesmand Steve Grummitt said: “The next trip, with hopefully two van loads of goods, will leave Tavistock on 20th March. We are still collecting goods which can be dropped of at Shields DIY on Vigo Bridge, View Estate Agents in Paddons Row and Sovereign Wines which has now relocated to Pitts Cleave Industrial Estate. Our web site shows the items that are needed.”
During February the following collections took place with donations from shoppers and other passers-by in the town centre: £550, Friday 23rd at Tesco’s: £238.92 and charity quiz: £447, Saturday 24 in the Bedford Square: £688.54,
Steve added: “So with more to come, this gives an amazing total of over £2.000. A fantastic result. Thank you so much from us and all the Ukrainians who were always there with us.” A club spokesman said: “Club members who have made the journey to Warsaw, meeting those there receiving donations, said it was humbling and emotional experience and the generosity and support by by donors is appreciated.”
Items needed include: Tinned and other non-perishable food, personal care supplies, baby food and baby clothes, medical items, mobility aids, sanitary products torches and sleeping bags. The full list is on Tavistock Lions Facebook page and website: www.tavistocklions.org.uk.