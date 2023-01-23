PRINCETOWN Library has extended its opening hours to include Friday mornings as it continues to serve as a warm space and hub for members of the community.
This extended opening was pushed for by head librarian Heather Chapman, who is always welcoming of everyone to utilise the available space.
Heather said: ‘We’ll be running the warm spaces on Friday mornings throughout the winter until March.
‘I wanted to do it because our library isn’t used enough. It ties in well with other amenities as we have the pre-school and the doctor’s surgery here.
We fall under the Tavistock area; their library secured some extra funding which meant we could open for longer. Whilst we are already a part of the community, we wanted to get the word out further that the space is here for everyone and it’s very adaptable. We always provide where we can.’
Volunteer Nick Bennett said: ‘I’m here every Friday morning. I love the library and it already does so much for the community. It’s such a great thing that children are growing up learning to love the library. I’d encourage anyone to come on down. Heather can always order books in but there’s plenty of selection for people to find the books they’re looking for. There’s a computer, soft seating, children’s toys and games, and refreshments such as tea and coffee.’
Princetown Library is currently open on Mondays 2pm-5pm, Wednesdays 10am-12pm, Fridays 9am-12pm and Saturdays 10am-12pm.
Two book groups also meet at the library, one on the first Saturday of every month and the other alternating each month between the library and Two Bridges. Nick said: ‘It’s a great group to be part of, it’s a mix of books - some are sent having been chosen from the national book club and others we choose. I like this format because you get the opportunity to be introduced to titles you wouldn’t necessarily go and pick out.’
Members of the Saturday book group are currently reading The Silent Patient by Micahel Michaelides.
The library is dependent on the help given by volunteers, and the team are always looking for more people to join them. Those who would like to volunteer can get in touch with Heather by visiting the library during its opening times or emailing: