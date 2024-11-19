Do the decision makers have the faintest idea what they are doing, by their restrictive attitude they are driving businesses away, and as more and more shops close, for whatever reason, it has a devastating knock-on effect on those who continue to trade? As I have said before, as a former shop owner, I know the worth of the people who invest their lives in small businesses and we should all be trying to help them survive into the future, because if the high rents and rates and poor decisions continue, more will shut up shop. Without them our beloved Tavistock will just wither and die and become just another ghost town.