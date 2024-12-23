Hopefully your readers will have enjoyed a fun and relaxing Christmas full of festive cheer and goodwill. However, some people’s enjoyment may have been overshadowed by the amount of alcohol they drank and the consequences this may have had for themselves, their families and their friends.
A problematic relationship with alcohol can have a devastating impact on mental and physical health, relationships, families and employment. Problem drinking is also something that affects far more than the individual – the results are keenly felt by children, partners, parents and friends.
If anyone is feeling concerned about their drinking and would like to stop, there are six Alcoholics Anonymous meetings a week in Tavistock. Each meeting is welcoming and friendly and is attended by men and women of all ages and from all walks of life. There are no waiting lists, no barriers to entry and no charges to attend. AA’s programme of recovery offers you lifetime support with no fees or requirements to attend - just a desire to stop drinking, one day at a time.
If you are interested in attending, or finding out more, please get in touch.
Telephone 01752 791111