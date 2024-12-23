If anyone is feeling concerned about their drinking and would like to stop, there are six Alcoholics Anonymous meetings a week in Tavistock. Each meeting is welcoming and friendly and is attended by men and women of all ages and from all walks of life. There are no waiting lists, no barriers to entry and no charges to attend. AA’s programme of recovery offers you lifetime support with no fees or requirements to attend - just a desire to stop drinking, one day at a time.