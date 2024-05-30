Deluge flagged up need for planning for flooding in town
The Biblical rainstorm and subsequent flooding in the town centre on May 21 are stark reminders of the vulnerability of our town to flooding due to extreme weather conditions, sitting, as it does, in a river valley. For that reason, much of Tavistock is designated as a Critical Drainage Area and strict rules apply to the management of surface water drainage when considering development applications. The flooding and damage were mitigated by the public-spirited actions of many people including town council managers and members of the works department, who also helped with the clearing up afterwards, staying on site long beyond their contracted hours until the town was considered safe again. I wish to extend my sincere thanks to everyone who helped manage the flooding, but especially to the Town council works department staff, whose efforts caring for Tavistock may often be taken for granted.
Concern has previously been expressed about the town’s drainage infrastructure, particularly Bannawell Street where manhole covers are not uncommonly pushed up by gushing water in heavy rain, and Pixon Lane, where flooding at the Plymouth Road end occurs frequently.
On this occasion surface water flooding was much more extensive and involved properties in Drake Road, Duke Street, the Pannier Market and the Guildhall to name a few.
I sincerely hope that the local highways authority (Devon County Council), South West Water and the Environment Agency will revisit drainage in Tavistock and take appropriate action to ensure that our drains are fit for purpose, are well-maintained and are kept free from obstruction.
The drainage of public highways and spaces is complicated, and responsibility is shared between several public authorities and, in some cases, local householders and landowners. Whilst information is available on the relevant websites, there is a need for readily accessible, clear public information advising which authority is responsible for the various aspects of drainage and flood defence and the measures private landowners and householders should take to reduce the risk of a future occurrence.
Flooding in Tavistock on this occasion was due to extreme rainfall and the inability of the drainage infrastructure to carry the surface water away. However, we must not forget that there is also the potential for the River Tavy to flood. The town council continues to press the case for critical features of the town to be designated as flood defence assets to enable long-term planning and investment by the relevant authorities against the possibility of the river bursting its banks.
May 21 was exceptional. I have not spoken to anyone who can recall such an event in the past. However, our climate is changing, and severe weather events are becoming more frequent. We all need to be prepared.
Cllr Paul Ward
Tavistock Town Mayor