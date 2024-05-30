The Biblical rainstorm and subsequent flooding in the town centre on May 21 are stark reminders of the vulnerability of our town to flooding due to extreme weather conditions, sitting, as it does, in a river valley. For that reason, much of Tavistock is designated as a Critical Drainage Area and strict rules apply to the management of surface water drainage when considering development applications. The flooding and damage were mitigated by the public-spirited actions of many people including town council managers and members of the works department, who also helped with the clearing up afterwards, staying on site long beyond their contracted hours until the town was considered safe again. I wish to extend my sincere thanks to everyone who helped manage the flooding, but especially to the Town council works department staff, whose efforts caring for Tavistock may often be taken for granted.