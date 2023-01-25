We in the local Tavistock Liberal Democrats are hearing so many complaints about the ever-swelling number of potholes in our roads that one wag said we should use them for a new sport of ‘Road Golf’ but with dozens of holes instead of the usual 18! A cartoon on social media showed the potholes having eco-saving trees planted in them!
I ask that your readers contact me with all details of potholes, if they have suffered damage to their tyres and wheels.
A brief email to either address will be logged to turn anecdotes into hard facts. I know that politics raises emotions and reinforces perceived opinions but Liberal Democrats know that proper ‘Stats’ give a clear picture and help resolve the issue in hand.