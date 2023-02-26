In 2019 I stood for election as an ‘Independent for Community and Business’. This followed a time as a non-elected co-opted member in the 2015 cohort for Tavistock SE. I also had the privilege to be your council’s nominee director for Tavistock Business Improvement District (BID) which has supported business recovery after the lockdowns; is now engaged in ‘Stopping the Meters’ and continues its work to sustain our town centre for the benefit of our community and visitors.