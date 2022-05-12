Lawsons celebrates 30 years with invite and special events

THE SECRET to the success of a Tavistock store is its staff, according to the managing director, and everyone who has worked at Lawsons over the years has been invited to return for a big knees up as it celebrates its 30th anniversary tomorrow (Friday).

A bumper weekend of special events and offers is planned at the Brook Street home and kitchenware store which has a strong connection to the town and its people.

Liz Lawson, whose great grandfather Tom Lawson founded the business in 1904 in Plymouth, said: ‘Tavistock has always been one of our best stores. We get tremendous support from local people and this weekend the store will be buzzing with activity.

‘We have invited all the staff, past and present, to come along on Friday so we can say thank you to them for helping make the shop such a success. Without your key staff you do not have a business so this will be a celebration for everyone who has made Lawsons what it is.’

Since Liz’s parents John and Jennifer Lawson opened the store in 1992 when they bought the corn mill building from Avon Farmers, it has grown and evolved, selling a wide range of goods from cookware to cake decorations, hardware to gardening and bed linen to school uniform

‘We have always felt welcomed in Tavistock,’ said John. ‘When we first opened I received letters from customers thanking me for bringing Lawsons to the town, we have felt a strong connection with the community ever since!’

Lawsons started out in Plymouth as a tool shop supplying the Dockyard and apprentice craftsmen. During the Second World War the shop was bombed and moved several times before returning to New George St in 1952.

In 1979 Lawsons opened a store in Totnes and in 2006 in Ivybridge and Lawsons started trading online in 2000. Lawsons closed their Plymouth store on 2020 during the pandemic.

From tomorrow to Saturday (May 22) Lawsons will celebrate 30 years of trading in Tavistock with chef demonstrations, birthday offers and a free prize draw with 30 luxury prizes.