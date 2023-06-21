An independent venue in the centre of Tavistock has been met with an outpouring of love and support following an announcement that it is calling last orders and shutting up shop.
Since opening on September 11 2020, Too Hoppy has established itself as a much-loved independent venue in the town centre, stocking craft beers and ales from local breweries, serving as a well-utilised and popular performance space for regular spoken word poetry and acoustic performance nights. It has also hosted special evenings featuring quizzes and board games and occasionally run stalls at town festivals.
The owner, Steve Lewington, formulated a business plan during lockdown in 2020, pursuing a dream to open his own independent business which supported local breweries through a love of craft beer and ale with a different vibe to the traditional pub or bar.
Having worked in the hospitality industry since 1986, he moved to Tavistock in February 2020 with his family after working in the town for five years.
Steve powered through continuing and changing restrictions and lockdowns, then opening up the space at Too Hoppy for town performers. Steve said: ‘I’ve always wanted this to be a community space and said there was no point having such a good space if no one used it. I can’t thank the poets and the musicians enough for all that they have put into this. Tavistock has so much talent, it’s important performers have a place in which this can continue to be showcased.’
Steve also served as a director of Tavistock BID (Business Improvement District), being the only one to have a business operating in the town’s nighttime economy when he joined, collaborating and working with other businesses in the town, championing the opportunity work together rather than in competition.
Steve said: ‘I’ve loved being part of this group of passionate business owners who have Tavistock at heart — it’s a great town with many eclectic businesses, I can’t think of many others with such a diverse array of independents on the high street.
‘In the first week of being open, the question I got asked most was if I lived here as people love to support the town.’
Due to ongoing difficulties for the hospitality industry provoked by the pandemic, inflation and the cost of living crisis, Steve is saying goodbye for the time being. However, he would never rule out pursuing a similar venture at some point in the not too distant future.
He said: ‘The world around us has changed, with trade yet to return to normal levels. I worked to create something different and Tavistock embraced this, it’s frustrating to be left like this but I can treasure so many memories — I’ve had so much support from so many people. No matter all the ups and downs, it’s been a wild ride.'
Too Hoppy’s last day of opening is scheduled for this Saturday (July 1).