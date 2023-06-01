Ladies from Tavistock and the surrounding areas are being invited to attend a special event at Tavistock Squash Club this Sunday (June 11).
The social event at the club (based on Pixon Lane PL19 9AZ) will take place from 3pm-5pm and involves squash and racketball, followed by refreshments including coffee and cake.
No experience is needed and beginners are particularly encouraged to attend. Booking is not requried.
All equipment will be provided and those interested in attending are asked to wear clean, non-marking trainers.
If you would like to attend on Sunday but are unable to but you would like to find out more then, email: [email protected] or visit the club’s website at www.tavisquash.org.