It’s not every day someone decides to write to the King, and perhaps even less likely he will have the time to write back in detail.
However, that is what Ukrainian refugee Tatiana Lytvynenko decided to do when she saw the sovereign backing an environmental cause which echoed her beliefs. So impressed was she that she put pen to paper – literally – writing an old-fashioned letter of several pages to the King. She explained how she was making a new life in Tavistock as a refugee fleeing the Russian invasion and outlined her common love of nature with him.
And was surprised and delighted to receive a letter from the head of Royal Correspondence on behalf of the King, which clearly showed his appreciation of her letter and the way she and fellow Ukrainians had settled into a new life in another country.
The King’s letter, on Buckingham Palace-headed said: “His Majesty greatly appreciates that you have taken the trouble to write to him. The King has been profoundly moved by the spirit and resilience of the Ukrainian people and was pleased to learn how well you have settled your local community amidst these challenging circumstances for you and your family.”
The mother of a teenage son told him how she is concerned at the future of the environment and wildlife due to numerous threats, that she enjoys walking and birdwatching and that her partner Michael is marking 30 years as a vet.
The King’s letter continued: “I can tell you that His Majesty was touched to learn that you and your partner Michael care deeply about protecting our natural world and that Michael is celebrating 30 years working as a vet this year. The King would have me convey his heartfelt congratulations on this remarkable milestone.”
The letter concludes: “Thank you, once again, for thinking of His Majesty, who has asked me to pass on his warmest good wishes to you and your family”
Tatiana said: “Why not write a letter to His Majesty? That’s what I thought after I came across the Terra Carta Programme which is backed by His Majesty King Charles. This puts nature, people and planet at the heart of global value creation, for the transition to a sustainable future.
“I was touched as it reflects my values and philosophy. So I wrote four thank you pages. Also, have never missed a chance to include gratefulness for the endless support given to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.
“I was really pleased to get a reply. It is a sign of the openness of society here that anyone can write to the King - and even better, get a reply. It was also a personal letter. It wasn’t a standard response.
“The letter from from Buckingham Palace speaks to all Ukrainian people saying how The King has been profoundly moved by spirit and resilience of the Ukrainian people. I will treasure it for ever and sows how the people of Tavistock and west Devon have also welcomed me and all other Ukrainian people.”