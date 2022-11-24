GOOD Samaritans in Tavistock are swinging into action for the third year running to bring Christmas to the door of those most in need.
One hundred festive packages containing a two-course Christmas dinner with all the trimmings, a Boxing Day feast and a small gift will be delivered to needy households in Tavistock, surrounding towns and villages to ensure no-one goes without over the festive period.
The scheme is being run by the TaviHelps support group and meals will be prepared by Julie Credicott of Blue Skies Catering in her large kitchen in Plymouth Road.
Julie is also cooking for the United Reformed Church Christmas Day lunch for people who are facing being alone on the big day.
So far 60 people have come forward or been nominated for a free festive package, but there are still 40 treats available.
TaviHelps is also seeking 25 delivery drivers who can spare an hour on Christmas Eve to transport the meals.
Organiser Graham Parker told the Times: ‘Yet again, the wonderful people of Tavistock are rallying round to help people who need the support of their community at this incredibly stressful time.’
‘In the past we have sent out a hot lunch on Christmas day, but we know sometimes people like to eat in the evening so this year we are doing a one-stop delivery of a cold Christmas dinner which can be heated up in the microwave or oven.
‘The Boxing Day package will include a mix of savoury and sweet treats and there will be a present for each man, woman and child.
‘We know a lot of people are shy to come forward because they think someone else is worst off than them, but they are finding it hard to put a dinner on the table too. Please get in contact if you are struggling because we can help.’
Graham is also appealing for drivers who can give up an hour to deliver the treats: ‘We will be delivering to Gunnislake and Callington as well as Tavistock, Whitchurch, Mary Tavy, Sampford Spiney, Horrabridge, Gulworthy and Lamerton. It is quite a wide area and we are looking for 25 drivers who could spare an hour on Christmas Eve afternoon.
‘Thanks to the generosity of our sponsors and volunteers, there will be no charge for these treats, but we can only provide a limited number, so we will need to work on the basis of first come, first served. It is important for people to book as soon as possible.’
Geri Parlby, co-organiser, said: ‘We know from our experience of lockdown — delivering to people who are shielding and supporting families who rely on Free School meals — that there are many people in and around Tavistock who are alone and lonely in their homes and others for whom a Christmas dinner is only a fond memory.
‘We are inviting people to contact us in the next couple of weeks and we will aim to deliver a festive package bringing Christmas to them.’
Julie Credicott, as the cook, is central to this whole operation. ‘It’s my real pleasure to help TaviHelps once again this Christmas,’ she said.
‘Too many people will go without a traditional Christmas dinner this year, and I can’t think of a better way to spend Christmas Eve than helping to bring a bit of Christmas cheer to them.’
If you would like a treat or would like to nominate a person or family for a treat or if you can offer fundraising help or presents please contact Graham on [email protected] or ring 07545 075942.
To volunteer to help with delivery, please also contact Graham.
TaviHelps was borne from Tavi Locals Help, a support group formed in the first covid lockdown. It became clear that ongoing help for the community was required and now the group has four team members and can call on around 200 volunteers, who help with everything from gardening for people who have just come out of hospital to help around the home for new parents.
Graham added: ‘Tavistock has a reputation for being an upper middle class town, but there are pockets of real poverty.
‘If you can’t afford Christmas this year because you are struggling with energy costs, fuel prices or your mortgage going up, please get in touch
‘I have been lucky to have 74 brilliant Christmasses in my life and I do not begrudge anyone having a decent Christmas. All of us involved in this scheme want to give something back to a town that has been good to us, that’s why we want to help.’