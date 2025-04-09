A KIND-HEARTED medical student is raising money for Tavistock Memory Cafe by running the Great Bristol Run Half Marathon.
Grace Dobbie was inspired to support the cafe after volunteering experience there.
She said: “Tavistock Memory Cafe is an incredible charity which supports those suffering with dementia. The cafe's work brings relief and joy to the community, to families who often struggle with the devastating effects of dementia.
“I volunteered for several years for my silver Duke of Edinburgh Award. It was incredibly rewarding, I met amazing people giving up their free time supporting community members. I learned a lot, and want to help in a small way.”
Grace can be sponsored for her Sunday, May 11, race via: https://www.justgiving.com/page/memory-cafe-grace-dobbie-2