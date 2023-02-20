KIND members of the Tavistock community, schoolchildren and local businesses provided a lunch and a special day for 40 people last Thursday thanks to money raised at a gourmet dinner at the Market Inn.
The community meal of cottage pie, fresh veg, apple crumble and custard, tea, coffee and petit fours, was held at the Ancourage Centre for the patrons of Tavistock Area Support Services (TASS).
Funds were raised at the pub event to mark National Random Act of Kindness Day with all proceeds going to fund the cost of the community lunch.
It was the brainchild of local resident Linda Critchley who said it was a wonderful collaboration and an overwhelming success.
‘The atmosphere was amazing, there was so much warmth in the room,’ she said.
The food was served up by young people from Tavistock College and Mount Kelly and the children from Mount Kelly Prep wrote letters about spring for each attendee to enjoy.
Endsleigh Garden Centre potted up 200 bulbs so everyone had something to take away and other local businesses including Sovereign Wines, Dartmoor Ice Cream Company, Flapjackery and Country Cheeses all played a part. Local ladies Trish Glanville and Ruth Waite worked tirelessly in the kitchen to serve and wash up.
Money was also raised in a raffle with half the funds going to TASS and half to the Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal. More than £80 was also raised in donations.
It is hoped to repeat the community meal three times a year.