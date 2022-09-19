Kids raise over £400 for Macmillan
Three children raised hundreds of pounds this month for Macmillan Cancer Support when they held their own coffee morning on their street for the cancer charity.
Archie, five, Lottie, eight, and Morgan, 10, (pictured right) recently held the event in Edgcumbe Drive, Tavistock which attracted over 70 of their neighbours after the children delivered 150 leaflets around the area to advertise the coffee morning.
They then managed to wow attendees with their home-baked biscuits, cookies, pizza cupcakes, brownies, rocky road alongside flapjacks, bacon rolls, hot drinks, ice-cream milk shakes and smoothies courtesy of catering company, The Tea Pod
Mum Alison Stacey said: ‘It was lovely to see so many people of such a wide age group enjoying the coffee morning, we even had a visiting lizard and rabbit!
‘Some visitors stayed all day, some took away treats to enjoy at home later in the week and many people want to do the same again next year! A huge thank-you to everyone who made this day such a success!’
Gazebos were put up in the morning as the weather appeared to be against them but it proved to be a glorious day with the three children raising a total of £466 for the charity.
Macmillan Cancer Support is a UK charity which provides medical, financial and emotional support to those suffering from or worried about cancer
For more information visit www.macmillan.org.uk.
